Bharat Mata picture sparks row at Raj Bhavan Environment Day event in Kerala

A political row erupted on Thursday after a photograph of Bharat Mata that is commonly associated with RSS shakhas was displayed during a World Environment Day event at the Kerala Raj Bhavan.

The programme, initially scheduled to be held at Raj Bhavan, was shifted to the secretariat’s Durbar Hall following last-minute intervention by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state-level inauguration of World Environment Day celebrations, organised by the agriculture department, was to be presided over by agriculture minister P. Prasad with governor Rajendra Arlekar as the chief guest. However, controversy erupted late Wednesday night when agriculture department officials, during a preparatory visit to Raj Bhavan, noticed the Bharat Mata image placed at the venue where floral tributes were to be offered.

Prasad requested Raj Bhavan officials to remove the image. “The specific depiction of Bharat Mata that was displayed is commonly used at RSS shakhas. I suggested placing an alternative image, but the Raj Bhavan refused. As a constitutional body, they cannot impose the RSS agenda on the state government,” Prasad told the media. He, along with education minister V. Sivankutty, chose to boycott the event.

The event was relocated to the Durbar Hall at the secretariat, where Prasad formally inaugurated the celebrations at 11am. Raj Bhavan remained firm and went ahead with the event with its own staff. It released photographs showing Arlekar lighting the ceremonial lamp in front of the Bharat Mata picture, accompanied by Raj Bhavan officials.

In a video statement, Arlekar said: “Bharat Mata is a symbol of the nation. I fail to understand why the ministers chose not to attend. This picture will not be removed. It is through such symbols that we express our identity.”