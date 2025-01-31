Bharat Literature Festival to feature at New Delhi Book Fair, no conflict of interest: NBT director

The director of the National Book Trust, Yuvraj Malik, on Thursday said that the Bharat Literature Festival, whose director is his wife Deepali Vashishtha, will get an opportunity at the New Delhi World Book Fair to present writers associated with the festival.

Nine other similar organisations will present their literary initiatives and connect with like-minded communities participating in the book fair that will be organised from February 1 to 9 at Bharat Mandapam here.

Malik ruled out any violation of norms in selecting the literature festivals for the event. At a press conference where he was asked about possible conflict of interest in allowing the Bharat Literature Festival to participate in the book fair, he said: “Anybody can apply paying fees. It is free for all.”

Several activities such as discussions on literary works by budding authors will be conducted during the nine-day book fair. Literature festivals are events where several budding writers present their works and interact with readers. These writers get the opportunity to speak about their work if their organisations get to partner with the National Book Trust.

According to the trust’s guidelines, organisations which have conducted at least one edition of their literary festival/fair can be partners. Interested organisations must pay a one-time registration fee of ₹25,000.

The director said nearly 2,000 exhibitors from 50 countries will participate in the book fair this year. There will be over 600 cultural and literary events, and for the first time, there will be a pavilion for children.