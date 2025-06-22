'Betrayal': Opposition leaders question Modi's silence over Iran's 'unilateral bombing by US'

While the world watched the United States strike Iranian nuclear sites, political leaders in India erupted — not just over the bombing, but over what they see as a more alarming act: the Indian government’s refusal to "condemn the unilateral bombing by US".

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I hope that our government will condemn this unilateral bombing by the US, which is a violation of international law and the UN Charter. I hope that the government will condemn the bombing of the Iranian nuclear plants, which has happened today."

"The bombing of these three or four places by the US in Iran will not deter them. Mark my words, even Iran will do it in the next 5 to 10 years, even other countries will do it because now they have realised that having a nuclear bomb and nuclear warhead is the only deterrence against Israel's hegemony,” Owaisi added. “This is a violation of international law and the UN charter... By doing this, I am sure Iran will be a nuclear state in the coming five years. Before the strike, Iran might have shifted its stockpile. It will not be a deterrent. Many Arab countries will think that they need nuclear capability,” he said.

The conflict between Iran and Israel and the US's direct involvement has reignited conversations about global alliances and India’s stance on international crises.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The world looks at who you stand with in bad times. If you are not standing with your friend, who once did a favour for you, it is a big betrayal to the foreign policy.”

CPI general secretary D. Raja stated, “Our party is consulting all other left parties. We are going to come out with a strong statement condemning the US bombing on Iran, condemning Modi's silence and not opening his mouth to utter a word expressing our country's policy.”

PDP leader Iltija Mufti pointed to the silence of international and regional organisations. “It's very sad, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been silent. But India has always taken a pro-Palestine stand. Iran also stands for the Palestinian people. America attacked Iran, and it's highly unfortunate. But, the more saddening thing is that India is also not taking the stand that it should, after all, Iran stands for the Palestinian people.”

JDU leader KC Tyagi called for immediate global intervention. “It is unfortunate that America has jumped into the war in West Asia. Being a big nation, they should have made efforts for peace. Peace is the only option. The UNSC should call a meeting and condemn America's behaviour, and an immediate ceasefire should be implemented.”

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah expressed concern over the broader implications of the strike. “I am disappointed that the Muslim world is silent. Today, Iran is in this condition, but tomorrow, it will be them who will be destroyed by the US. If they won't wake up today, they must wait for their turn.”

He continued, “If they think that Iran will abandon its ambition, they are in a misconception. Iran remembers Karbala, and it thinks that it is the second Karbala. They will get their necks chopped off, but they won't bow down.”

Abdullah also said, “They want a regime change there (in Iran) - will things be better after a regime change? America and Israel have a long-standing view that they won't let Iran build a nuclear weapon, but if they think that Iran will abandon its ambition, they are in a misconception.”

RJD MP Manoj Jha criticised the US’s broader geopolitical strategy. “America is trying to make the world declare it as the boss, which is not the way the international system runs. India should communicate a voice of conscience, because the statements US made about us are also undignified, advocating for the same 'We are the boss' ideology. There should be a straight message from India, such aggressive behaviour in the name of peace is not acceptable.”

Union minister Piyush Goyal gave a brief but clear articulation of the government’s outlook. “PM Modi has been of the thinking that war is not a way for the settlement of any issue; dialogue and diplomacy are the medium that should be used for any issue to be resolved.”