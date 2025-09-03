Bengaluru woman found dead, husband held for abetment to suicide and dowry harassment

A 28-year-old woman was found hanging at her house here, following which her husband was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment, police said.

The woman, identified as N Poojashri, a bank cashier, allegedly died by suicide on August 30, hanging herself from a wardrobe hook at her residence in Bagalagunte when her husband and daughter were not at home, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poojashri had married J Nandish (32), who works at a private company, three years ago. The couple have a one-year-old daughter, police said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said Poojashri was allegedly harassed by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry.

Nandish also allegedly assaulted her when she confronted him about his relationship with another woman. The couple often quarrelled over these issues, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's mother, B Chandrakala, a case was registered against Nandish, his mother Shantamma, and three others on charges of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment.

Nandish was arrested on August 31 and remanded in judicial custody, police added.

Last week, another case of alleged dowry death was reported in the city when a 27-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Suddaguntepalya. Her family claimed she was "harassed over her skin colour and short stature." Her husband, who had quit his software job to sell pani puri, was arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide, police said.

Also Read Greater Noida dowry death: Hospital staff say victim claimed burns were from cylinder blast

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.