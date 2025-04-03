Bengal BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation after Supreme Court invalidates appointment of 26,000 teachers

The West Bengal BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the "plight" of around 26,000 teachers whose jobs were invalidated by the Supreme Court.

The apex court on Thursday invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal, terming their selection process "vitiated and tainted".

ADVERTISEMENT

"The sole responsibility for this massive corruption in teacher recruitment lies with the failed Chief Minister of the state, @MamataOfficial. The Supreme Court's verdict has made it clear how, under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the merit of educated unemployed youth in West Bengal was sold in exchange for money! "Taking full responsibility for this huge corruption, I demand the immediate resignation of the failed Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. No more forgiveness," state BJP president and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, said in a post on X.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.