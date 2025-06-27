Bearded doctor 'denied admission' for super-speciality degree in Coimbatore medical institution

A doctor from Kashmir has alleged that he was denied admission to a medical institution in Coimbatore for a super-speciality degree because of his beard, sparking outrage and calls to Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin to intervene.

The doctor, who requested not to be named, said he was selected for the Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) degree course at the Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital’s nephrology department in the second round of NEET super-speciality counselling. It is a private institution, but he was admitted after clearing the NEET.

“I went there on June 17 to join, but seeing my long beard, some people suggested I should meet the institution’s head as their dress code disallows beards,” the doctor told The Telegraph.

“The teachers at the nephrology department told me they have no issue with my beard, but the decision rests with the chairman. I met top officials, who told me in plain words that beards are not allowed. Since it went against my faith, I chose not to join.”

The doctor said since he was bound to sign a policy document which bars beards, he chose not to deposit the fees. “I was willing to follow every other directive prescribed in the dress code, like wearing pants. But they wanted me to shave my beard completely.”

The doctor has filed a complaint at the Postgraduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission, the medical regulator, seeking permission to apply for the third round of counselling.

In the letter, the doctor wrote that the hospital administration “was strict about having a clean-shaven face”, which was against his “religious belief and a clear violation of religious freedom”.

He wrote that he travelled 4,000km from Kashmir to Coimbatore for admission and lost his counselling-related security deposit of ₹2 lakh because of the hospital's policy.

“The board has responded and asked me to join the Kovai Medical Centre, Tamil Nadu, latest by June 26. But there is no word on my beard. After complaints, a friend studying there has texted me that I can join (without having to shave my beard),” he said.

“But I am not mentally prepared, and I do not want any issues in the future. I want my security deposit of ₹2 lakh to be accepted for the third round (of counselling), otherwise I will have to arrange fresh money.”

The hospital administration did not take calls from this newspaper but a portal linked to Careers360, which offers counselling services, quoted centre director T.P. Kalaniti as claiming that the doctor was denied admission because he did not pay the fees, not because of his beard.

The doctor countered: “Yes, I did not deposit the fees, but it is because they were unwilling to accept me with my beard.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Thursday wrote to Stalin, urging him to ensure religious freedom is protected across educational and healthcare institutions in Tamil Nadu.