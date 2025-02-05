MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 February 2025

Bangladesh to resume visa services from Agartala mission from February 5

It had suspended the services on December 3, a day after the mission’s premises were breached by a group of people protesting against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka in Bangladesh

PTI Published 05.02.25, 10:05 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura’s capital Agartala has announced that it will resume visa and consular services from Wednesday, after a two-month hiatus.

It had suspended the services on December 3, a day after the mission’s premises were breached by a group of people protesting against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka in Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of the incident, three police personnel were suspended, while Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, Arif Mahamad, was summoned to Dhaka.

"All visa and consular services of the Bangladesh Asst High Commission will resume on February 5," First Secretary of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office here, Md Al Amin, said in a notice issued on Tuesday.

The police have beefed up security at the mission following the December 2024 episode, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Bangladesh Border Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Bengal tries to woo business, a familiar, tell-tale crisis hits Bengali TV & films industry

Bengal Global Business Summit kicks off Wednesday against backdrop of renewed confrontation within the filmmaking and entertainment fraternity. There’s also a shadow of RG Kar in it
Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

US will take over the Gaza Strip... We'll own it and create an economic development

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT