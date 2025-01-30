MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 30 January 2025

Authorities in Kashmir warn against spring water use in Ganderbal, Srinagar due to bacterial contamination

The warning comes in the backdrop of 17 deaths reported from Rajouri district due to a mysterious illness

PTI Published 30.01.25, 11:20 AM
Security personnel keep vigil after the remote Badhaal village was declared a containment zone and prohibitory orders imposed on all public and private gatherings in the wake of the death of 17 people belonging to three families, in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

Authorities in Kashmir have directed people not to directly consume spring water in Ganderbal district and rural areas of Srinagar after samples collected from 37 water bodies were found to contain harmful bacteria.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the Jal Shakti department said if at all spring water is to be used, it should be boiled.

The warning comes in the backdrop of 17 deaths reported from Rajouri district due to a mysterious illness.

"Jal Shakti (PHE) Rural Water Supply Division Ganderbal/Sgr carried out a massive drive of random sampling and testing of various springs across Ganderbal district, wherein it has been found that 37 out of 40 samples collected are bacteriologically positive... rendering those springs unfit for human consumption," the notice said.

"Now, through the medium of this notice, the general public of district Ganderbal and rural Srinagar, where spring water is used for drinking purposes by locals..., are requested to refrain from using spring water for drinking purposes and instead use tap water only till further instructions, please," it said.

The department asked people to boil the spring water for a prolonged period if at all it is to be used.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

