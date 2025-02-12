MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Artificial Intelligence for good of all: PM Modi's opening address at AI Action Summit

Of the view that AI can be a force of good, Modi said: 'We must pool together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems thatenhance trust and transparency.... We must democratise technology'

Our Special Correspondent Published 12.02.25, 06:12 AM
Narendra Modi at the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in his opening address at the AI Action Summit in Paris called for the use of artificial intelligence for inclusion and development.

“AI is already reshaping our polity, our economy, our security and even our society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century. But, it is very different from other technology milestones.... Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks and build trust,” Modi said on Tuesday at the event he co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Of the view that AI can be a force of good, Modi said: “We must pool together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems thatenhance trust and transparency.... We must democratisetechnology.”

He also spoke about addressing concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes.

On the concern about job losses owing to AI, Modi pointed out that history has shown work does not disappear due to technology and “new types of jobs are created”.

“The emphasis was on innovation-driven AI as opposed to the accent being on safety and security,” electronics and information technology (MeitY) secretary S. Krishnan told the media in Paris.

On the global AI race between the US and China, foreign secretary Vikram Misri, without referring to either country, said India would not be influenced by geopolitics.

