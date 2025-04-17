MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 17 April 2025

AI courses for Odisha govt employees to build a future-ready administrative workforce

Officials have been instructed to complete at least one course within the next three months

Subhashish Mohanty Published 17.04.25, 06:13 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

In a bid to build a future-ready administrative workforce, the Odisha government has made Artificial Intelligence (AI) training mandatory for all government employees. Officials have been instructed to complete at least one AI course within the next three months.

The initiative is aimed at equipping officers with essential skills to navigate the growing impact of AI across governance and service delivery. The state is encouraging officers to undertake free online courses available on various platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has issued directives to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, commissioner-cum-secretaries, and district collectors. In a letter addressed to the officials, Ahuja emphasised the importance of AI literacy in alignment with the government’s broader goal of fostering a digitally proficient workforce.

“It is increasingly evident that new innovations such as AI will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of governance. AI has the potential to bring transformative changes in how government functions—from making it easy for citizens to interface with government, to predictive analysis, intelligent grievance redressal systems,
planning, and monitoring service delivery outcomes,” the letter stated.

Ahuja added that it was imperative for officers to build a working knowledge of AI principles, tools and applications.

Each department has been asked to instruct its officers to enrol in and complete at least one foundational AI course. These free online courses are designed to offer both conceptual clarity and applied perspectives.

The recommended platforms and courses include:

• iGOT Karmayogi Portal: Basic Concepts of Artificial Intelligence – Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, AI for Digital Transformation: Machine Learning and Deep Learning – Wadhwani Institute of Technology and Policy and AI in Government: Transforming Public Service Delivery – Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengalur

• AI for All – ai-for-all.in (Developed by the Ministry of Education in partnership with Intel)

• AI for Everyone – deeplearning.ai

• Elements of AI – elementsofai.com (Offered by the University of Helsinki, Finland)

Departments have also been asked to designate a nodal officer to oversee implementation, facilitate enrolment, and ensure timely compliance. “A consolidated report indicating the number of officers who have completed such courses is to be submitted to the office of the chief secretary within the stipulated period,” the letter added.

RELATED TOPICS

Odisha Government Artificial Intelligence (AI) Government Employees
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Delighted’: Opposition hails SC's Waqf stance; BJP accuses Muslim body of provocation

'The indication from the preliminary hearing is that the inclusion of a non-Muslim person (in Waqf Council) will be eliminated,' said Udit Raj, Congress leader and petitioner in the case
Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi exchanges an agreement with Malaysia's Minister of Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, as Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) look on during the Exchange of Agreement session at the official residence of the prime minister in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 16 April 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping coming to Malaysia for a three day state visit beginning 15 until 17 April 2025.
Quote left Quote right

China, Malaysia will stand united with other countries in Asia to resist confrontation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT