Army magazine shares details on real-time monitoring of Operation Sindoor strikes

The army has shared in its internal monthly magazine details of Operation Sindoor and how it was monitored live by the top military leadership at its headquarters in South Block.

The latest issue of Baatcheet is dedicated to Operation Sindoor and the photos published shows the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and director-general of military operations Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai monitoring the developments via live feed on big screens in the army’s operations room at South Block.

Sources said the room had facilities to get live transmission from the multiple systems that were deployed by the three armed forces to track and carry out the strikes. The facility gets live transmission from multiple systems like satellites, drones and airborne sensors. Some of the missiles fired on May 7 at terror camps were able to relay back the video from their nose-tips during their flight.

The time stamp on one of the photos read: 7 May 25, 01:05 hours.

Indian armed forces struck nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation began at 1.04am and was over in 24 minutes.

The images published in the magazine capture the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “giving a free hand to the armed forces”, the targets struck by the army and the air force, global support and the role of air defence in countering the Pakistani attacks on military installations and cities.

The nine terror camps hit by the Indian forces were Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad (two camps), Gulpur, Kotli, Bhimber and Sarjal.

The targets in Bahawalpur and Muridke were hit by the IAF, and the rest were struck by the army.