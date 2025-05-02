Army counters ceasefire violations as Pakistani troops continue firing along LoC in Kashmir

Pakistani troops continued unprovoked firing on the Indian side for the seventh day at various places along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, escalating tensions in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

“Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately,” the army said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The violations from the Pakistan side have continued despite the directors-general of military operations of India and Pakistan speaking over a hotline on Tuesday to address the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan. During the talks, India had warned Pakistan against unprovoked incidents of firing along the LoC.

“During the night of 30 April-01 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These were responded to proportionately by the Indian Army,” the army said on Thursday.

Pakistan’s actions violate a 2003 ceasefire agreement, to which both sides reaffirmed their commitment in February 2021 after increased tensions along the border. The agreement was holding well by and large till the Pahalgam attack on April 22 spurred a series of skirmishes.

ISI chief

Pakistan has appointed ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the national security adviser. This is the first time a serving ISI chief has been given additional charge as NSA.