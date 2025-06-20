Anger over Narendra Modi’s Odisha visit marking BJP government's first year amid rising crime

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may find himself at the centre of several controversies when he visits Odisha on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the state’s maiden BJP government under Mohan Charan Majhi.

From gang rapes to diarrhoea-related deaths and a cholera outbreak, several issues are expected to overshadow the celebrations. Modi will also face a resurgent Opposition, which has ramped up criticism of the “double-engine” government’s perceived inefficiencies. This marks the PM’s sixth visit to Odisha in a year.

The Congress has announced a peaceful demonstration and fasting protest on Friday to highlight the government’s failures. The Nava Nirman Krushaka Sangathan, a farmers’ outfit, has also planned a protest.

On the Gopalpur gang rape, both Congress and BJD have cornered the government. “When people are dying of diarrhoea and women are facing atrocities, what is the need for celebrations? Will the Prime Minister visit the rape victim’s family or the affected areas?” asked OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das.

Cuttack-Barabati Congress MLA Sofia Firdous demanded answers from Modi on justice for the Gopalpur rape victim.

Editor of vernacular daily Pragativadi, Birupakshya Tripathy, noted that multiple rapes within days, including in Keonjhar and Baripada, have raised serious questions about police efficiency, which is under the chief minister’s direct control.

The BJD has also hit out, criticising the celebration and flashy advertisements. Cholera and diarrhoea have claimed 17 lives and affected nearly 2,000 people since the outbreak began on June 8, now spread across 11 districts.

Internal rifts in the BJP—over delay in filling ministerial berths and appointing corporation chairpersons—also loom large. An interview by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, chairperson of the Puri Jagannath Temple panel, expressing concern over project delays, has added to the Majhi government’s troubles.

The BJP claims it has distributed ₹10,000 each to over one crore women, created over 16 lakh lakhpati didis, extended 11.25 per cent SEBC reservation, and given farmers an ₹800 bonus per paddy quintal.

But farmer leader Akshya Kumar cited “lip service,” alleging persistent deductions of 5–25kg per paddy quintal and no real progress in irrigation or cold storage infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Majhi inspected Janata Maidan, where Modi will unveil a Vision Document and launch ₹18,600 crore worth of projects. However, promised actions against mining mafias and progress on the Odia Asmita agenda remain unfulfilled, raising questions about the government’s performance.