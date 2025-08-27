Amid US strain, India posits trust in Quad ahead of key summits with Japan, China

India remains invested in the Quad despite a change in the equation with the US over the additional tariff of 25 per cent imposed as penalty for buying discounted Russian oil.

"The Quad is indeed an important platform for working on and promoting peace, stability, prosperity and development in the Indo-Pacific region," foreign secretary Vikram Misri told reporters on Tuesday in response to a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, for the Quad summit scheduled to be held in India this year.

The two Prime Ministers are scheduled to meet for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit to be held in Japan later this week, ahead of Modi's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

Stating that both India and Japan "attach high value" to the Quad, Misri said: "We look forward to working with all Quad partners to take our cooperation forward. I'm sure when the two Prime Ministers meet, the Quad will be a subject that will be discussed between the two of them."

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India was set up during the first Trump administration, essentially to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region. New Delhi, however, has repeatedly insisted that the Quad is not directed against any country. China has always referred to the Quad as a clique.

Late Tuesday night (India time), the US state department said India and the US had held a 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue to advance bilateral initiatives and discuss regional security developments. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a safer, stronger and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region through the Quad.

Misri sought to underscore the fact that the Quad has a broad agenda. "In more recent years, its agenda has expanded to take on issues of practical cooperation, if I can call it that, and health security.

"It covers critical and emerging technologies. There's an initiative with regard to critical minerals that has been discussed recently. Overall, with regard to how to make supply chains more resilient, and also infrastructure development. So, these are all issues that are a priority, both for India and for Japan."