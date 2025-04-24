J&K all-party meet calls the act ‘inhuman’, lauds martyred ponywallah as face of true Kashmiriyat

An all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday condemned the Pahalgam attack and extended its "unwavering" support to the Centre to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The three-hour meeting held at SKICC here ended with a unanimous resolution expressing deep shock and anguish over the barbaric attack in Pahalgam on innocent civilians, and unequivocally condemning the "heinous and inhumane" attack.

Reading out the resolution at the end of the meeting, Abdullah urged the participants of the meeting to adopt it in a spirit of collective solidarity.

"Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat, and the idea of India which have long been a symbol of unity, peace, and harmony in the region," he said.

The chief minister said all parties of J-K stand "unwavering" in their commitment to support all efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice, and also support the Centre's steps against Pakistan taken on Wednesday.

"In doing so, we affirm that no act of terror can ever weaken our resolve or extinguish our indomitable spirit. We also support the steps taken by the Union government announced yesterday," he added.

India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting extended deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and lauded the courage of 'ponywallah' Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who stood up against the armed terrorists.

"We share in your sorrow and stand united with you in this time of profound grief. We salute the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who ferried tourists on his horse in Pahalgam, and was martyred during his attempt to fight one of the terrorists to save the tourists.

"His valour and selflessness shall forever remain an inspiration to all. He is a true face of Kashmiriyat and Kashmir hospitality," the chief minister said reading the resolution.

The meeting also commended the people of Kashmir for their "moral and material" support to all the tourists across the Valley and resolute unity in condemning the recent attack.

"We appreciate the spontaneous, peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages across the length and breadth of J&K, which exemplify our unwavering commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law, and reaffirm our collective resolve to foster mutual respect, uphold constitutional values, and work collaboratively for the prosperity and stability of J-K," Abdullah said.

The resolution called on all state governments and Union Territories to come forward with unwavering commitment to protect the Kashmiri students who find themselves far from home.

"These individuals, whether traveling or residing outside Jammu and Kashmir, must be safeguarded against any form of harassment, discrimination, or intimidation," the resolution read.

The meeting was attended by leaders of various political parties – National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, and People's Conference chief Sajad Lone.

While People's Democratic Party's president Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the meet, her party was represented by Abdul Rehman Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, and Mehboob Beg.

Leaders of other political parties, including the BJP, JDU, CPI(M), Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), Awami National Conference (ANC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and National Panthers Party (NPP) also participated in the meeting.

NC's Lok Sabha MPs from Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Mian Altaf also made their presence.

