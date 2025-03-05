All hostels for SCs, STs in every UP district to be named after Ambedkar, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted the BJP-led "double-engine" government's commitment to Bhimrao Ambedkar's legacy and said they had decided to name all hostels to be built for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students in every district of the state after "Baba Saheb Ambedkar".

Adityanath slammed the opposition during the Budget discussion in the UP Vidhan Sabha, accusing them of failing to honour Ambedkar and other Dalit and backward leaders despite their claims of protecting the Constitution.

"Our government has taken several historic initiatives, including the construction of the Ambedkar International Centre and the establishment of Panch Teerth. We have also decided that all hostels to be built for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in every district of the state will be named after Baba Saheb Ambedkar." The chief minister emphasised that this year marks the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of India's Constitution.

"The Samajwadi Party (SP) had multiple chances to govern but never built institutions in Baba Saheb Ambedkar's name. Instead, they removed even the existing ones," he remarked.

He highlighted the BJP government's initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating, "Unlike the opposition, we have built the 'Panch Teerth' in Baba Saheb's honour and are constructing the Ambedkar International Memorial and Cultural Center in Lucknow." He further mentioned that this centre would also provide scholarships to Dalit students.

Taking another swipe at the opposition, Adityanath said the SP only engages in political sloganeering while the BJP government has taken concrete steps to honour great personalities.

He pointed out that the BJP government built a hostel named after Savitribai Phule at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow for the benefit of Dalit students.

"The Samajwadi government had removed Ambedkar's name from the Kannauj Medical College, but we reinstated it," he noted.

Discussing the development of historical sites, he said, "In Prayagraj, we built a grand corridor at Nishadraj Shringverpur, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. The Samajwadi Party was trying to encroach on this historic site but we have preserved and developed it as part of our heritage." The chief minister accused the SP of obstructing the construction of Maharaja Suheldev's victory memorial.

"The Samajwadi government tried to halt the memorial but our government has now completed grand memorials in Bahraich and Shravasti," he said.

Adityanath highlighted the transformation of Sant Ravidas' birthplace in Varanasi, saying, "They attempted to stop the development at his birthplace but we have built a magnificent statue and corridor in his honour." CM Yogi further criticised the opposition for hindering the development of important historical sites.

"The Samajwadi Party blocked the development of Maharishi Valmiki's meditation site in Lalpur. We turned it into a model tourist destination," he said.

Similarly, he accused them of obstructing progress at Rajapur, the birthplace of Goswami Tulsidas, adding, "Our government has carried out extensive development work there." The chief minister highlighted the BJP government's dedication to honouring historical figures and driving progress in UP. He praised Prime Minister Modi's decision to declare November 26 as Constitution Day as a tribute to Ambedkar.

Announcing new welfare initiatives, Yogi said, "On the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, we are planning to establish seven hostels exclusively for women." "To mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to create employment zones covering 100 acres in every district," he said.

Focusing on tribal heritage, he noted, "We have already built a tribal museum in Imlia Kodar and Balrampur in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary and similar museums are being constructed in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra." A digital library would be set up in every municipal body to celebrate the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

"This will be a centre of knowledge dedicated to Atal ji's legacy," he asserted.

Criticising the previous SP government, he accused them of neglecting the welfare of the poor.

"They did not even allow houses to be built for the poor," he said, adding, "Over 56 lakh houses have been constructed under the BJP rule whereas the number was negligible during their tenure." He further alleged that "the Samajwadi Party was troubled by the construction of toilets and houses for the poor because they were only focused on the politics of one family".

The CM said this Budget reflected UP's rich heritage and commitment to social justice. He assured that the BJP government would continue to honour great leaders and take the state's development to new heights.

