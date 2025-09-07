All eyes on India in climate role: COP30 president hopeful of Brazil summit

India is expected to play an important role in the success of the next global climate summit, COP30, to be held in Belem, Brazil, the president of the upcoming Conference of the Parties, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview.

“India is an important partner for Brazil, and now ironically, we are the two countries being united by the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US. So, everything unites Brazil and India, and we look forward to India’s contribution in the COP30,” said Correa, former high commissioner of Brazil in India, who was in the country recently. He met Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav.

On being asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in Belem, the ambassador said: “We would love to have Prime Minister Modi at the COP30. We had the privilege of having him at the Brics summit and then on a state visit to Brazil last month, and I could see the wonderful personal understanding that President Lula and Prime Minister Modi enjoy.”

The official hoped that the Belem COP would be a turning point after relative failure in the Baku climate summit, where developed countries agreed to less than one-fourth funds demanded by the developing world and emerging economies, and cautioned that the latest reports suggest that the world is on course to “an around 2.7-degree temperature rise”. According to the Paris Agreement in 2015, it should remain within 2 degrees centigrade, preferably within 1.5 degrees.

The COP 30 president confirmed that all nationally determined contribution (NDC) reports would be submitted on time, but accepted that there would still be a huge gap between the amount of emission cuts promised and required to keep the temperature rise in check. “There are strong indications that the numbers will not be able to take us closer to 1.5 degrees centigrade as we would like it to be, as we are currently on track to a 2.7 degree rise or something like that.”

On the possibility of Donald Trump’s anti-climate stand influencing the Belem negotiation, Correa shared concern but also expressed hope that the emerging climate market would take care of the situation.

On Wednesday, in a meeting held in Calcutta, experts pointed out the need to highlight the climate vulnerabilities of Sundarbans, financial support required for the region and the combined impact of air pollution and climate change, at Belem. The meeting was organised by the Brazilian consulate with several non-profits.