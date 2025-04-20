Akhilesh Yadav fires 'Yogi Sena' salvo: Samajwadi Party chief backs under-attack Dalit MP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that those who had vandalised his party’s Dalit MP Ramjilal Suman’s house over his controversial statement on 16th-century Rajput ruler Rana Sanga were not members of Karni Sena but “Yogi Sena”.

“There is no Karni Sena as such. Those who had attacked Suman’s house were members of Yogi Sena. It was an exercise (of chief minister Yogi Adityanath) to show that the Rajput community is with him,” Akhilesh told reporters at Suman’s house in Agra.

Karni Sena members had vandalised Suman’s houseon March 27 “for insulting Rana Sanga”.

Suman had made the statement against Sanga in the Rajya Sabha on March 21.The remark was subsequently expunged.

“The state government funded the attack on our MP’s house. These people flashed weapons during their protests aimed at terrorising the minority and the Dalit communities,” Akhilesh said.

“Hitler had an army to suppress the voice of dissent. The Yogi Sena is working along the same lines. But it is actually happening because of a battle of supremacy, which is going on between those in power at the Centre and those in Uttar Pradesh,” the SP president added.

Adityanath is widely believed to be trying to position himself as the tallest leader of the Kshatriyas (Rajputs) and the successor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Karni Sena had announced that they wouldn’t let Akhilesh visit Agra, but a large number of SP members had already reached the city before the SP chief to foil the Sena’s plan. Police had also cordoned off the roads through which Akhilesh’s convoy passed.

“I am not here to show my strength, but those who conspired to threaten our MP and the Dalit community are known to all,” Akhilesh said.

He said the same protesters had recently attacked a Dalit groom in Agra and killed a Dalit youth in Allahabad. “But the government is not taking action against the real killers or attackers,” he added.

Devi Shankar, a Dalit farmer from Karchhana tehsil in Allahabad, was killed on April 13 and his body set on fire. An SP delegation had visited the deceased’s house and given his family ₹2 lakh. The police have arrested eight accused and sent them to jail.

A Dalit groom and his wedding group were allegedly attacked by some upper-caste villagers at Etmadpur in Agra district on Thursday for riding a horse and playing music during the wedding procession. The police have registered a case, but the accused are still at large.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the Samajwadi Party had become “Samaptwadi (ending) Party” under Akhilesh. “He is a leader of wrongdoers, and so whatever he says is meaningless. They will never win an election in this state.”

A section of political analysts believes that the activities of the Karni Sena would harm the BJP, which has been struggling to woo the Dalits.

Threat cuffs

Police in Aligarh have arrested a Karni Sena activist after he allegedly used objectionable and provocative language against Akhilesh.

Mohan Chauhan, whose remarks were circulating on social media, was picked up from his residence under Jawan police station limits on Friday night in view of the “threat” to peace posed by his “inflammatory” comments.