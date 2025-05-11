Airport cargo under CISF lens amid ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will temporarily supervise cargo operations and in-line hold baggage screening systems (ILHBSS) at the civil airports to strengthen aviation security amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force on Saturday said the move had been initiated following a directive issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Friday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directive authorises the CISF to conduct random checks and oversee access control to these “critical facilities”.

All the airports under the cover of the CISF have “already implemented” the new strengthened system, the spokesperson said.

The new arrangement, aimed at introducing a crucial secondary layer of security checks, will be in place till May 18, the spokesperson said.

Before this arrangement, the CISF was only tasked with frisking passengers and their cabin baggage. Cargo and ILHBSS checking was done by private security staff engaged by the airlines and airport operators.

“The enhancement of CISF’s mandate is essential to reinforce security arrangements at all civil airports,” the spokesperson said.

He said the CISF had responded immediately and resumed “oversight” over cargo and baggage operations.