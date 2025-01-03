MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Air India Express flight from Dubai makes precautionary landing at Karipur airport in Kerala

The aircraft made a 'safe landing' after its pilot suspected a failure in the hydraulic system, airport sources said

PTI Published 03.01.25, 01:20 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

An Air India Express flight from Dubai made a precautionary landing at Karipur Airport near here on Friday after its pilot suspected a failure in the hydraulic system, airport sources said.

Flight IX344, bound for Karipur, landed at around 8.30 am, they said.

A full emergency was declared at the airport.

However, the aircraft, carrying 182 people onboard, including six crew members, made a "safe landing," sources said.

The emergency was subsequently withdrawn, they added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

