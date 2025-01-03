Air India Express flight from Dubai makes precautionary landing at Karipur airport in Kerala

An Air India Express flight from Dubai made a precautionary landing at Karipur Airport near here on Friday after its pilot suspected a failure in the hydraulic system, airport sources said.

Flight IX344, bound for Karipur, landed at around 8.30 am, they said.

A full emergency was declared at the airport.

However, the aircraft, carrying 182 people onboard, including six crew members, made a "safe landing," sources said.

The emergency was subsequently withdrawn, they added.

