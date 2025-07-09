MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 09 July 2025

Jaguar aircraft of IAF crashes in Rajasthan's Churu district, both pilots killed

The aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm

PTI Published 09.07.25, 02:00 PM
Smoke billows out after IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Smoke billows out after IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, Wednesday, July 9, 2025 PTI

A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, official sources said.

The aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm, SHO Rajaldesar, Kamlessh added. He said human body parts were found near the crash site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the crash, locals rushed to the site and found burning debris.

Policemen from Rajaldesar and Ratangarh police station, fire brigade and ambulance also rushed to the spot, Circle Officer, Ratangarh, Anil Kumar said.

The area has been cordoned off.

"The Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during routine training mission. Both pilots of IAF jet that crashed near Churu in Rajasthan killed in the accident. Court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain cause of accident," IAF said.

RELATED TOPICS

Air Force Rajasthan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘No SIR’: Bihar erupts in protest against Election Commission’s voter-list revision

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Left parties join hands in massive demonstration; Supreme Court admits another petition challenging poll panel’s special intensive revision of electoral rolls
Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale
Quote left Quote right

It is pathetic that the Govt of India cannot even place West Bengal on a map

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT