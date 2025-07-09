Jaguar aircraft of IAF crashes in Rajasthan's Churu district, both pilots killed

A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, official sources said.

The aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm, SHO Rajaldesar, Kamlessh added. He said human body parts were found near the crash site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the crash, locals rushed to the site and found burning debris.

Policemen from Rajaldesar and Ratangarh police station, fire brigade and ambulance also rushed to the spot, Circle Officer, Ratangarh, Anil Kumar said.

The area has been cordoned off.

"The Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during routine training mission. Both pilots of IAF jet that crashed near Churu in Rajasthan killed in the accident. Court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain cause of accident," IAF said.