Scientists find neurotoxin in Odisha cycad plants possibly tied to neurological disorders

Scientists have identified a potential neurotoxin in several species of the cycad plant found in Odisha’s forests, prompting concern as some local communities still consume cycad-based food products such as pitha.

Cycads are linked to neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinsonism, motor neuron disease and dementia.

“Whether these consumption practices are directly linked to an increased incidence of neurological diseases remains a critical question driving new, pioneering research initiated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar,” the institute said in a release on Monday.

To explore this issue, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, recently organised an international workshop titled “Cycad-Related Neurological Disorders: A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Its Remediation.”

As part of the workshop, experts visited villages in Khordha and Dhenkanal districts, where tribal communities traditionally consume cycad seeds.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas lauded the initiative.