AI171 crash fallout: DGCA issues emergency safety directive for Boeing 787s with Genx engines

In the wake of the deadly AI171 crash that claimed 241 lives, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered Air India to carry out enhanced safety inspections on its entire Boeing 787 fleet powered by General Electric’s Genx engines, citing urgent concerns over aircraft maintenance and safety protocols.

DGCA issued a formal directive on Friday, instructing Air India to begin a set of preventive maintenance checks on all B787-8 and B787-9 aircraft in its fleet with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On 12.06.2025 M/s Air India B787-800 aircraft met with an accident while operating flight Al-171 (Ahmedabad-Gatwick). As a preventive measure DGCA hereby directs M/s Air India to carry out following additional maintenance actions on B787-8/9 aircrafts equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect in coordination with the concerned regional DGCA offices,” the order said.

The aviation regulator listed out certain maintenance actions from Jun 15 for every departure from India.

a) Inspection of Fuel Parameter Monitoring and associated system checks

b) Inspection of Cabin Air Compressor and associated systems

c) Electronic Engine Control – System Test

d) Engine Fuel Driven Actuator – Operational Test and oil system check

e) Serviceability check of Hydraulic System

f) Review of Take-off Parameters.

“Power Assurance Checks: To be carried out within two weeks. Review of Repetitive Snags: Closure of maintenance action based upon the review of recurring technical issues observed in the last 15 days on B787-8/9 aircraft to be carried out at the earliest. The report of the above checks is to be submitted to DGCA for review,” the notice added.

Top government sources confirmed that the Union government is considering grounding the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet for a broader safety review, reported NDTV on Friday. Talks are reportedly underway between Indian and American aviation authorities.

“A call will be taken on the basis of a probe into the crash,” one of the sources said.

In addition to the technical evaluation of the aircraft type, officials said Air India may face closer scrutiny over its standard operating procedure on aircraft maintenance and whether there were lapses in the lead-up to the crash.

Aviation experts who reviewed footage and wreckage visuals pointed out possible loss of thrust in both engines or a bird hit as among the potential causes. No official determination has yet been made.

Boeing issued a statement in the immediate aftermath of the crash: “We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected.”

GE Aerospace, which manufactured the Genx engines installed on the aircraft, has also confirmed that it will support the investigation.

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday that the Centre has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the accident. The investigation will look into various aspects of the aircraft’s condition, pilot actions, possible mechanical failure, and air traffic coordination.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies have joined the probe, visiting the crash site on Friday to assist with forensic examinations. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a full inquiry into the crash. Early investigations are focusing on whether the aircraft experienced a loss or reduction in engine thrust shortly after takeoff, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The committee is also expected to collaborate with international experts, including representatives from Boeing and GE, as well as the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is often involved in incidents involving American-built aircraft.