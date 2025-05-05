MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 May 2025

After stampede kills 6, Goa to roll out ‘Code Red’ emergency system in hospitals

Six devotees were killed and about 70 injured in a stampede that occurred in the wee hours of Saturday during the annual Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in Shirgao village in North Goa

PTI Published 05.05.25, 01:20 PM
Police personnel conduct investigation at the site after a stampede broke out at a village during a temple festival, in North Goa district

Police personnel conduct investigation at the site after a stampede broke out at a village during a temple festival, in North Goa district PTI

In the aftermath of the tragic death of six devotees in a stampede, the Goa health department has announced the phase-wise implementation of a "code red" system in hospitals to ensure swift response to emergencies.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday that the code red protocol will be implemented at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and later in district hospitals and the Super Speciality Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

After visiting the injured devotees at GMCH, Rane said two to three patients are in critical condition. While two among them have responded positively to treatment, close monitoring is needed.

Six devotees were killed and about 70 injured in a stampede that occurred in the wee hours of Saturday during the annual Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in Shirgao village in North Goa.

Rane said "code red" is an internationally-established emergency response protocol.

"Code Red protocol activates automatically during medical emergencies in hospitals. You don't need to wait for any department or individual to respond. Under this system, multi-disciplinary doctors are immediately engaged to ensure quick and necessary decisions," he said.

Also Read

The health minister further said the system will be implemented in three phases, starting with GMCH.

He exuded confidence in the mechanism to deal with emergencies more effectively.

Rane said he visited the injured devotees and discussed the treatment protocols with treating doctors.

"I told doctors that the government will immediately act on any demand for engaging specialists from any part of the country to treat the injured persons or backup systems needed to stabilise patients," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Stampede Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India ‘starts work on hydro projects’ after suspending Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan

Delhi did not inform Islamabad about the work at the Salal and Baglihar projects, which is being done for the first time since they were built in 1987 and 2008/09, respectively, as the treaty had blocked such work, Reuters sources say
Varun Chakravarthy
Quote left Quote right

Such wins will give us momentum and give us the self-belief that we can pull off tight matches

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT