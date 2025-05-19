After Haryana vlogger, Uttar Pradesh man arrested for ‘spying for Pakistan’s ISI’

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly working as an agent for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to a PTI report quoting the state’s Special Task Force (STF).

The suspect, identified as Shehzad from the Tanda area in Rampur district, was taken into custody on Sunday by the STF's Moradabad unit. The arrest followed intelligence inputs linking him to cross-border smuggling and espionage activities on behalf of the ISI.

Authorities allege that Shehzad had travelled to Pakistan multiple times over the years under the guise of smuggling items such as cosmetics, clothes and spices. During these trips, he reportedly established connections with ISI operatives and passed on sensitive information related to India’s national security.

According to police, Shehzad was also involved in recruiting individuals from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, sending them to Pakistan under the pretense of smuggling. Once there, they were allegedly inducted by ISI handlers, who arranged their visas and travel documents.

The STF also claims Shehzad distributed funds to local agents on behalf of the ISI and provided Indian SIM cards to Pakistani operatives for espionage activities.

Following the investigation, a case was registered under various legal provisions related to espionage and actions deemed to threaten the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

Shahzad’s arrest comes as part of a nationwide crackdown on individuals accused of spying for Pakistan, against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the two countries following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

Travel vlogger arrested

A well-known YouTuber and travel vlogger from Haryana, Jyoti Malhotra, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. Her arrest is part of the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact nature of the information the 32-year-old is suspected of having passed on. Malhotra, who visited Pakistan twice as a tourist in 2023, has been booked under sections of the Official Secrets Act.

Jyoti Malhotra runs the YouTube channel “Travel with Jo,” which boasts over 3.77 lakh subscribers. Her Instagram account also has a strong following with more than 1.32 lakh followers.

She is among six individuals, including a 25-year-old student and a 24-year-old security guard from Punjab and Haryana, who have been arrested recently in connection with espionage-related offenses.

Security agency sources had revealed that Malhotra had emerged as a significant figure in the investigation into a Pakistan-linked espionage ring believed to be active across northern India.

“She was taken into custody after she was found sharing sensitive information with an official of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Her actions violated the Official Secrets Act and posed a threat to national security,” said a Haryana police officer.

Another officer added, “She was in direct contact with handlers in Pakistan and tried to portray a positive image of that country through her content. In March and April, she had also uploaded videos and reels of her trip to Pakistan.”

Police said that during interrogation, Malhotra disclosed that she had visited the Pakistan High Commission in 2023 to obtain a tourist visa. There, she came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, a commission official. The two stayed in touch afterward.

As part of Operation Sindoor, Rahim was declared persona non grata by Indian authorities and ordered to leave the country within 24 hours. He was accused of leaking sensitive details about army movements. Malhotra, who secured her visa in 2023, reportedly made two trips to Pakistan that year.

Investigators found that, acting on Rahim’s instructions, Malhotra met Ali Ahwan in Pakistan, who arranged her travel and accommodations. Ali subsequently introduced her to Pakistani security and intelligence officers named Shakir and Rana Shahbaz.

“She had saved Shakir’s mobile number under the name Jatt Randhawa to avoid suspicion,” a police officer stated. “She remained in touch with all three men through social media platforms and exchanged multiple phone calls and messages. She subsequently started sharing sensitive information about vital installations in India to them,” the officer added.