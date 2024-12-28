ABVP's Kashi unit passes resolution on education, environmental conservation during state conference

The 64th state conference of the Kashi unit of ABVP, the student wing of BJP, concluded in Sultanpur on Saturday, during which four significant resolutions were passed, including “Imposing a ban on the commercialisation and unethical practices in education by coaching institutes.” During this four-day conference, a new executive committee was formed and four major resolutions were passed, including "Imposing a ban on the commercialisation and unethical practices in education by coaching institutes," "Making educational campuses centers for environmental conservation activities," and "A welcoming resolution for the devotees visiting the Mahakumbh 2025." Around 1,200 student and teacher volunteers from Kashi participated in the conference in Sultanpur which the ABVP also refers to as 'Kushbhavanpur' (the city of Lord Ram's son, Kush) While Professor Suchita Tripathi was re-elected as president and Abhay Pratap Singh was re-elected as secretary, a statement by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) said.

A key resolution emphasised the need for immediate steps by all stakeholders to curb the increasing commercialisation of education and unethical practices by coaching institutes, while promoting human sensitivity and moral values in these institutions.

Another resolution focused on the significant role of campuses in addressing the global environmental crisis, calling for educational campuses to become hubs of environmental conservation activities.

Additionally, a resolution was passed to welcome the devotees and saints arriving from across the world for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Apart from these, a resolution hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's "Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme," which is playing a crucial role in empowering the youth of the state.

These resolutions were proposed by regional president Abhay Pratap Singh, national executive council member Abhinav Mishra, and regional joint secretaries Kartikeya Pati Tripathi and Naman Srivastava.

After soliciting suggestions from all delegates, regional president Suchita Tripathi incorporated their feedback and passed these significant resolutions.

ABVP Zonal Organizing Secretary of East UP, Ghanshyam Shahi, who was a keynote speaker, stated in his speech that the youth are the foundation of India and will determine the future course and direction of the nation.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad serves as a nursery for youth personality development, planting the seeds for them to progress with a "Nation First" sentiment.

An ABVP volunteer fulfills not only their academic responsibilities but also their social duties, which distinguishes the organisation from other student groups.

Today, ABVP has emerged as the largest student organisation in the world, a testament to the unwavering dedication and struggles of its members.

ABVP national secretary Ankit Shukla emphasised that ABVP volunteers are committed to re-establishing India on the global stage.

The dream of a developed India can only be realized through the wisdom and knowledge of our ancient traditions. "If we look at history, we see that Indian culture has been far more advanced than any other civilisation," he said.

