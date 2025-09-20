ABVP wins DU polls as NSUI sees gains recede, cementing BJP’s campus hold

Pro-RSS student group ABVP on Friday nullified the marginal gains the Congress's National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had achieved in the Delhi University Students' Union polls last year.

The ABVP won three of the four main posts, leaving just the vice-president's post for the NSUI. ABVP’s Aryan Maan was elected president, Kunal Choudhary secretary, and Deepika Jha joint secretary. NSUI's Rahul Jhansla was elected VP.

Last year, the NSUI won the president's post after a seven-year hiatus, also bagging the joint secretary's position, under the leadership of Kanhaiya Kumar, who was given charge of the Congress's student arm after defecting from the CPI.

The Left played spoiler again with an AISA-SFI alliance winning more votes than the victory margin for the secretary and joint secretary posts on Friday.

Top BJP leaders and ministers congratulated the winners. Party IT head Amit Malviya used the win to take a dig at Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on Thursday that students and GenZ would defend the Constitution and prevent electoral fraud.

Malviya said: "A day after Rahul Gandhi was fantasising about a GenZ revolution, reality hit hard…. This is the harshest reality check for Rahul Gandhi, right in his backyard, barely 10km from his residence.

"GenZ is crystal clear: they admire a self-made, inspiring leader like Prime Minister Modi, not the entitled product of dynastic politics like Rahul Gandhi."

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary posted on X: "NSUI fought well in this odd election — not just against ABVP, but against the combined force of DU admin, Delhi govt, Central govt, RSS-BJP and Delhi Police. Yet thousands of DU students stood firmly with us, and our candidates fought well."

During polling on Thursday, the NSUI had protested after ink was found smeared on top of the button for ABVP’s Maan in two colleges.