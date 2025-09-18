ABVP DUSU candidate uses AI-generated Trump, Musk, Bezos for campaign boost

A candidate for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, scheduled to be held on Thursday, has got the most influential Americans to shower praise on him on a day almost every public figure in India sprinted to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your cheetah Kunal Choudhary. Very tough, very smart,” says Donald Trump, standing in front of the White House.

Standing in front of a spaceship, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says: “Just like this rocket, Kunal Choudhary is going straight to the top. Ballot no. 3 believe me folks, this is the only launchpad for DUSU’s future.” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says: “Ballot no. 3 is not just a vote, it’s an investment for the future.”

The three pats on the back were AI-generated videos posted by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad secretary candidate Choudhary on Instagram. No AI avatars of Indian personalities were used.

The ABVP, ideologically tied to the RSS, is known for its ultranationalist outlook. Its leaders did not respond to queries from The Telegraph on Choudhary’s creativity.

ABVP’s presidential candidate Aryan Mann also posted video messages — not AI — of actors Sanjay Dutt and Randeep Hooda endorsing him. The ABVP has gone all out with endorsements, keen to recapture DUSU. Congress’s National Students’ Union of India had won the president and joint secretary posts last year. This was the NSUI’s

first win as president after seven years.