AAP mounts women's dole heat on BJP, Atishi slams CM Rekha Gupta over delay in implementing scheme

The AAP has sharpened its attack on the new BJP government in Delhi over its promise to provide ₹2,500 per month to women.

Former chief minister Atishi, who was unanimously elected the leader of the Opposition by the AAP on Sunday, said: “One of the most significant promises was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. He guaranteed that in the very first cabinet meeting, a scheme would be approved to provide ₹2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi, with the first instalment to be credited by March 8. However, the first cabinet meeting has already taken place and the scheme was not approved.”

The Atishi government had approved a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for women just before the Assembly polls. The scheme was not rolled out.

“We have two key agendas as the Opposition. First, we will ensure that the BJP fulfils the promises it made to the people of Delhi, particularly the ₹2,500 monthly allowance for women, which remains our top priority. Second, there have been indications from BJP ministers that they may attempt to roll back the initiatives implemented by the AAP government under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership,” Atishi said.

Before being sworn in on February 20, chief minister Rekha Gupta had told reporters: “Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8.”

The first cabinet meeting of the Delhi government took place on the same day. The cabinet decided to introduce the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and table pending reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General. The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was discussed and officials have reportedly been asked to work out the criteria for identifying potential beneficiaries.

Asked about the women’s dole, Gupta told reporters on Sunday: “We have had many phases of meetings continuously for the last four days. That state that the government has left before us... when we sit with officials and see the financial status of today’s government, then all the government treasuries appear to be empty. This is (women’s dole) a regular task for sisters, and we will bring it to the people with detailed planning.”

Atishi told reporters on Sunday that the AAP government had reduced Delhi’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 3 per cent from over 6 per cent in 10 years.

“After 10 years of AAP rule, we have handed over a fiscally strong and growing government to the BJP.... Instead of making excuses, fulfil the promises you made to them,” Atishi said.

In the Delhi budget for 2024-25, expenditure, excluding debt repayment, was estimated at ₹71,086 crore, revenue surplus was estimated at ₹3,231 crore and fiscal deficit at ₹6,565 crore.

Atishi also indicated that the AAP would protest against an announcement by Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh that mohalla clinics, renamed Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, operating on private premises might be shut down.

At an election rally here on January 31, Modi had said: “In the first cabinet of the BJP government, the decision to credit ₹2,500 in the bank accounts of the women here will be cleared.”

The women’s dole was the first announcement in the BJP’s manifesto, which was released on January 17. BJP president J.P. Nadda had then said: “The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana will be passed in the first cabinet meeting and the BJP resolves to give Delhi’s women ₹2,500 per month.”

A monthly allowance scheme for women promised by the AAP in Punjab in 2021 has not been implemented even after three years in power.

Incumbent governments in Jharkhand and Maharashtra were re-elected last year after they rolled out similar schemes before polls.