AAP accuses BJP of attempting to poach its candidates before Delhi election results

The AAP on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to poach its candidates before the Delhi election results.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh told reporters on Thursday that ₹15 crore each had been offered to seven candidates to switch sides. He did not name the candidates or who had attempted to bribe them.

Earlier this week, Delhi High Court had sent a notice to chief minister Atishi on a defamation plaint by the BJP against similar allegations in the past.

Singh said: “First, even before the counting, before February 8, the BJP has already accepted its defeat in Delhi…. Second, their strategy of horse-trading, crushing democracy and breaking parties — which they have used across the country — has now been deployed in Delhi as well.”

He added: “We have asked MLAs to record such calls they get, or use hidden cameras if BJP people come to bribe them in person…. We are going to form a government with a huge majority.”

Most exit polls have projected a BJP victory in the capital after 27 years. The AAP has ruled Delhi since 2013 with a year of President’s rule in between.

However, most exit polls have been off the mark in the capital in the last three Assembly polls.