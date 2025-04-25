MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 25 April 2025

8-year-old lights fallen father’s pyre shot dead by militants in front of his eyes

Mohan Charan Majhi extended his condolences to the grieving family and announced an aid package of Rs 20 lakh, along with a government job for victim's wife, he also pledged to sponsor education of Tanuj, a student of Class IV at DAV Public School in Balasore

Subhashish Mohanty Published 25.04.25, 05:11 AM
Tanuj Satpathy lights the pyre of his father Prashant Satpathy in Balasore on Thursday

Tanuj Satpathy lights the pyre of his father Prashant Satpathy in Balasore on Thursday PTI

Two days after his father was shot dead by militants in front of his eyes, eight-year-old Tanuj lit the funeral pyre in Balasore’s Ishani village as his mother fainted repeatedly and his grandmother was too grief-stricken to speak.

Thousands of mourners, including Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, gathered to pay their last respect to Prasant Kumar Sathpaty, killed in Pahalgam while holidaying with his family. Prasant’s wife Priyadarshini was inconsolable and lost consciousness several times. Prasant’s 70-year-old mother, Padmabati, was devastated beyond words.

ADVERTISEMENT

Majhi extended his condolences to the grieving family and announced an aid package of 20 lakh, along with a government job for Priyadarshini. Majhi also pledged to sponsor the education of Tanuj, a student of Class IV at DAV Public School in Balasore. Prasant was an employee of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology.

Prasant’s body arrived in Bhubaneswar late Wednesday night from Delhi before being taken to his native village in Balasore. Majhi and other state ministers were at the Biju Patnaik Airport to receive the body.

Prasant’s younger brother, Jayant Kumar Satapthy, who had rushed to Srinagar to be with Priyadarshini and Tanuj, said: “The government of India must take decisive action. We need to seek justice for the tourists killed, including my elder brother. Although my brother will never return, we will find some solace in knowing that strong action has been taken against the terrorists.”

Jayant said locals in Kashmir had told him that the militants had deliberately targeted Hindus to create division among the people. He requested firm action against the perpetrators. Jayant said that during a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Srinagar, he had said his brother’s death must be avenged.

“Since the tragedy, Tanuj hasn’t uttered a word. We don’t know how to console him. It’s too difficult,” Jayant said.

RELATED TOPICS

Mohan Charan Majhi Funeral Pyre
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Pakistan has put 'act of war' tag on India's Indus Water Treaty move

For Pakistan, the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab aren't just rivers — they’re arteries. And now the heartbeat is faltering
Narendra Modi in Bihar
Quote left Quote right

Punishment will definitely be served to the terrorists and those who hatched the conspiracy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT