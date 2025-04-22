8 held in Odisha over Bengal violence, arms seized in raids

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bengal, with the assistance of Odisha police, on Monday detained eight persons in connection with the Murshidabad violence, including two sons of the prime accused, from the Bandhabahal area of Jharsuguda district in western Odisha.

Inspector general of police (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal told The Telegraph, “As part of the investigation into a double murder involving the killing of Haragobindo Das, 72, and his son Chandan Das, 40, registered under Samserganj police station (Case No. 210/25) on April 13, 2025, the Bengal STF came to Jharsuguda district. Based on their requisition, Banharpali police and other district units carried out raids in the Bandhabahal area.”

Lal said the two detainees — Sefaul Haque and Bani Israel — are sons of Jiaul Haque, the main accused in the Murshidabad case. “During the arrest, a pistol was recovered. As they attempted to flee, four warning shots were fired in the air, and both were eventually apprehended.”

A country-made pistol loaded with two 7.62 mm live rounds was recovered from Bani Israel. Police also seized four empty 9 mm cartridge casings from the site.

Six others from Murshidabad were also detained: Babul Sk, 24, Abdul Khalek, 24, Saba Karim, 25, Roni Sk, 23, Manarul S, 54, and Azfarul Sk, 21. All are residents of areas under Samserganj police station limits and allegedly linked to the recent violence.

According to police sources, the Bengal STF arrived in Jharsuguda on Sunday after a tip-off regarding the presence of Jiaul Haque’s sons. The suspects were believed to be hiding in Jharsuguda, taking advantage of the influx of migrant workers from Murshidabad engaged in local construction work.