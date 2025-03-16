5 murders rock Odisha on Holi: Two injured in violent clash in Cuttack

Five murders in 24 hours curbed the Holi celebratory spirit in Odisha with most victims being youths.

While two murders occurred in Bhubaneswar, one each was reported in Sambalpur in western Odisha, Berhampur in southern Odisha and Angul in central Odisha. A violent group clash was also reported in Cuttack where two persons were injured after both groups resorted to stone pelting.

The first murder took place at the Shantipalli slum at Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar. The victim Gopi Guli, in his thirties, was stabbed to death in front of his wife and relatives while they were celebrating Holi. The four accused were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the attack.

The victim’s brother said: “They killed my brother in front of us. Four people came in an inebriated condition. We knew them. They started playing Holi. A scuffle ensued between them. The verbal brawl took an ugly turn. Suddenly they attacked my brother with a knife. I could not rescue him.”

The local people rushed the victim to the hospital but he was declared dead. The murder took place around 1.30pm. The accused were also from the same slum.

Guli’s brother added: “Police reached the spot later but failed to initiate any steps.”

The second murder took place at Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar. The youth, who was stabbed to death at Semiliguda, has been identified as Anshuman Pati, who was in his twenties.

“My nephew had quarrels with some goons today. While he was returning after playing Holi, the goons started chasing him. While he was trying to run away, the goons chased him and then stabbed him to death,” said the victim’s uncle.

The third murder took place at Sahu Colony in Sambalpur town in western Odisha. The victim, Aditya Shalma, 18, was lured out of his house and killed. Police suspect that previous enmity could be the main reason for the murder. The family did not hand over the body, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The incident took place around 2.30pm. “The accused came to our house and asked him to come out to play Holi. I do not know why he stabbed him. I will ensure the accused is punished,” the aggrieved mother said.

“We have arrested the youth, Sahul Singh. Sudden provocation could be one of the reasons for the murder,” said Sambalpur additional SP, Ajya Mishra.

The fourth incident occurred around 4pm under the Lanjipalli Chanakyanagar under the Baidyanathpur police station in Berhampur. The victim, T. Ramchandra Patra, was a contractor. Sources said the accused Pappun, who worked under Patra, asked for money to buy liquor. However, Patra refused. Pappun, who was in an inebriated condition, stabbed him to death and fled from the spot.

In the fifth incident, a youth Azad Hussain was stabbed to death in the afternoon at Nakhara Sahi in Angul district. He was rushed to the hospital but declared dead. Police suspect previous enmity could be one of the reasons for the murder.