5.1-magnitude earthquake in Bay of Bengal jolts parts of coastal Odisha

Puri, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and other parts of coastal Odisha woke up to an earthquake in the early hours of Tuesday. At around 6.10am, strong tremors were felt in the coastal belt of the state.

The 5.1-magnitude earthquake in the Bay of Bengal jolted parts of Odisha. No loss of life or damage has been reported. All the structures, including the 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple and 13th century Sun Temple at Konark, are safe.

According to seismic data, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 286km east of Puri, 297km east-southeast of Bhubaneswar, 340km south of Calcutta and 394km east of Berhampur. The National Centre for Seismology posted on X, “The earthquake occurred at a depth of 91 kms with its epic centre in the Bay of Bengal..”

Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty said, “It was a moderate earthquake.”

As many as 14 districts of the state are vulnerable to earthquakes. Major parts of the city are located in seismic zones II and III. Areas like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur and Balasore, located between the valleys of Mahanadi and Brahmani river, fall in zone III.