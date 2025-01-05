MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
4 die as army car falls into gorge in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district

The accident came two days after the area received fresh snowfall, turning the roads slippery

Our Special Correspondent Published 05.01.25, 05:48 AM
Representational image

Four army soldiers were killed after their vehicle skidded off a slippery road and fell into a gorge in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

One more jawan was injured and is said to be stable.

The accident came two days after the area received fresh snowfall, turning the roads slippery.

An army spokesperson said that the vehicle, while performing duty in Bandipora district, “skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions”.

“Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens for providing immediate succour,” the spokesperson said.

The army has extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Officials said the locals were first to respond to the accident and later helped the army to shift the injured to hospitals.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage in the accident.

An official said the five soldiers were shifted to the Bandipora hospital where two were declared brought dead.

“Three others were referred for specialised treatment to Srinagar. One of them succumbed to his wounds on the way,” he said. Later in the day, another soldier died of his injuries.

Five soldiers were killed and as many injured in a similar incident in Jammu’s Poonch district last month after their truck plunged into a 300-foot gorge.

Last week, Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall after a weeklong dry spell.

Srinagar’s Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy snowfall at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday. The weather is likely to improve from Monday noon.

The government has advised tourists, travellers and transporters to factor in fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperatures and icy conditions while making any plan.

Jammu And Kashmir Indian Army Death Accident
