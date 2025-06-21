38 years in jail, now cancer: Plea for family succour for ailing separatist leader Shabir Shah

Kashmir’s mainstream and pro-independence politicians have rallied behind Shabir Shah, the region’s top separatist leader with the longest record of imprisonment, urging Delhi to allow his family to be by his side as he reportedly battles cancer in jail.

On June 14, Shah’s daughter Sehar said in a social media post that her father had completed 38 years in jail without trial.

“His absence is not just felt, it is lived in every moment, in every prayer, in every quiet corner of our lives. I humbly ask for your prayers for his health and well-being. I have full faith in the Almighty, and I believe no prayer ever goes unanswered,” she wrote.

“Nearly half of his life has passed behind prison walls. Yet his values of patience, dignity, and compassion continue to guide us with quiet resilience.”

At one time in the 1990s, Shah was the most popular leader in Kashmir and Delhi was said to be trying to prop him up as an alternative to mainstream parties like the National Conference.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday that Shah had prostate cancer.

“Shabir Shah incarcerated in Tihar Jail for a considerable period is reportedly suffering from prostate cancer & is in urgent need of surgery,” she said on X.

“Deeply unfortunate that the Courts have barred his family from being present during his treatment. Appeal to the Home Secretary Govind Mohan ji to kindly intervene on humanitarian grounds & ensure that due compassion care is extended in this critical time and that his family is allowed to be by his side at this difficult hour.”

Handwara MLA and People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone said Shah was “very, very ill” with “life-threatening ailments which need medical intervention and in all probability surgery”.

“The best way would be to involve his family. He would want to be near his loved ones when he is wheeled in for surgery. He is more than 75 years of age,” Lone said.

“I have known Shabir Shah Sahib for decades. I may not agree with his political ideology, but he has always believed in non-violence. He will always be dear to me.”

Lone said it was his “humble hand-folded request” to the lieutenant governor “to ideally facilitate home custody until his medical issues are sorted out”.

“The least we can do is to have his family around him,” he said.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said Shah faced a serious health condition in Tihar Jail.

“Denial of access to his family members to talk to him on the phone for the past two years or care for him when he is facing such a medical emergency and is in dire need of surgery, is very unfortunate and disturbing,” he said.

“I spoke to his wife yesterday (and she) told me that the family’s bail plea on (the ground of) his grave medical condition too had been rejected and she did not know how to help him.”

The Mirwaiz said the situation was the same with most other political prisoners who were seriously ill.

“The prolonged imprisonment, devoid of due legal process, has made the process their punishment,” he said.

“It is against the very idea that the Indian legal system claims to uphold — the basic human rights of the prisoners — violating the very idea of human dignity, due process and justice.”