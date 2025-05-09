MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
27 airports closed: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security instructs all airlines to enhance security measures

Air India urges its passengers to reach airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding

Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Published 09.05.25, 05:35 AM
A soldier keeps vigil at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday

A soldier keeps vigil at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday PTI

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures, sources said, while the government added the airports in Kishangarh (Rajasthan), Bhuntar (Kullu) and Ludhiana to the list of such closed facilities.

According to sources, the ministry of civil aviation has closed 27 airports, including Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Mundra (Adani), Jamnagar, Hirasar (Rajkot), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj.

The airports were closed by a notice to airmen (NOTAM).

According to sources, the BCAS has instructed that all airports undergo secondary ladder point security checks or pre-boarding checks.

Air India has urged its passengers to reach airports at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.

“Check-in closes 75 minutes before departure,” Air India posted on X.

