26-year-old man collapses, dies on horse during wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh

The goom was identified as Pradeep Jat, the former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress

PTI Published 15.02.25, 08:44 PM
Videograb X/@nadeemwrites

A 26-year-old man collapsed and died on a horse during his wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night and a video capturing the man’s last moments surfaced on social media on Saturday.

The goom was identified as Pradeep Jat, the former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress.

District hospital’s civil surgeon Dr RB Goyal said family members rushed Jat to the medical facility but he was already dead by the time.

The groom, a resident of Soonswada village, possibly died due to a heart attack, he said.

The video shows Jat, dressed in traditional attire, going towards the stage on a horse. He slowly leans forward and becomes unresponsive. A relative tries to dismount him from the horse but Jat collapses before that.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Wedding National Students Union Of India (NSUI)
