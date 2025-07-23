18-year-old girl gang-raped in Odisha's jagatsinghpur, one accused held

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Jagatsinghpur district on Monday night in yet another case of sexual assault.

Police said the girl was allegedly raped by two persons, one of whom has been arrested. The search for the second accused is on.

The victim’s father said that the crime took place while the girl was on her way to attend a birthday celebration of a friend in a nearby village. She left home at Chandgarh area at around 8pm but was intercepted on the way by two youths while taking a shortcut through farmlands. The youths reportedly dragged the victim to a secluded place and raped her. Her friend fled the spot fearing assault by the accused.

Her father said: “My daughter somehow managed to come back home. She was bleeding profusely. We rushed her to the district hospital in an ambulance.” Police have seized a mobile phone, believed to be of one of the accused, from the spot.

Superintendent Jagatsinghpur Bhawani Sankar Udgata said: “We have formed three teams to nab the second accused.”