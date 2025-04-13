Delhi: 17-year-old boy stabbed to death by three juveniles over old enmity

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Govindpuri area of southeast Delhi on Saturday night allegedly by three juveniles over an old enmity stemming from school rivalry, an official said.

Police have apprehended three juveniles, all aged 16, following investigations.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Saturday when the victim called the trio to settle past issues but the meeting turned violent, the police said.

According to the police, one of the accused choked the victim while the other two stabbed him multiple times with knives to his stomach and neck.

The victim was first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead during treatment, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

The student's father is a construction labourer in Kerala and his mother works as a domestic help in the area.

A PCR call was received at 9:45 pm alerting the police about the stabbing. A case has been registered at Govindpuri Police Station, the police said.

During the investigation, the three accused were identified and apprehended.

Two of them are students while one had dropped out after class 5. The police said the trio harboured resentment against the victim, who had allegedly assaulted them in the past. They also claimed that the victim had issued threats against them and their families.

The police have recovered two knives allegedly used in the murder, the official said adding further investigation is underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.