16 tourist spots in J&K to be reopened post Pahalgam attack

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced the reopening of eight tourist sites each in Kashmir and Jammu on June 17, inadvertently revealing that a larger number of locales were shut down in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack than initially acknowledged.

Sinha said the tourist spots were being reopened in a phased manner.

The authorities had temporarily shut down 48 out of 87 tourist sites in Kashmir following the April 22 attack, but the government was reluctant to admit it as it threatened to puncture its “all is well” narrative.

A tourism official had said major tourist destinations such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and the Dal Lake were open and only a “a few offbeat locations, accounting for 4-5 per cent of the overall footfall, have been temporarily closed”.

Sinha’s announcement on Saturday revealed that tourist sites were not only closed in Kashmir but also in the Jammu division.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah and tourism players had complained about massive restrictions even in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, which were officially open. Omar, who has no say in security-related issues, has been campaigning for the reopening of sites, arguing that attempts to woo tourists would draw a blank when several places were shut.

“Some places were closed after the April 22 attack over security considerations. The divisional commissioners and inspectors-general of police have taken reports from every district, and it has been decided to reopen some destinations in a phased manner,” Sinha told reporters at the Nunwan base camp for the Amarnath Yatra in Pahalgam.

Sinha said Betaab Valley and the parks near Pahalgam market, Verinag, Kokernag and Achabal gardens in Anantnag district would be opened in the first phase.

In Srinagar, tourists can access Badamwari Park, Duck Park and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal.

Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devipindi, Siyad Baba and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai Valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur — all in the Jammu region — are also being reopened.

Sinha claimed tourists were returning to Kashmir following the inauguration of the rail link. “There is a new enthusiasm in people after the launch of Vande Bharat (train). Railway officials have told me that all tickets have been booked for the next 10-12 days,” he said.

“The number of tourists is increasing gradually. Efforts are being made from every side. The Centre will also hold meetings of parliamentary delegations and committees in Srinagar, which will restore confidence,” he said.

The LG said the Amarnath Yatra, beginning from July 3, would play a key role in the revival of tourism and urged Kashmiris to assist the pilgrims.

He requested the yatris to travel only in convoys and stick to the travel plan formulated by security agencies. “It is not the administration and security forces, but the people here who hold this yatra. The administration and the security forces are doing their job. This yatra is of the people of Jammu and Kashmir... they should think of it as their own yatra and everyone should co-operate,” he said.