143 Bihar voters aged above 120, latest Election Commission data reveals

When they were born, the Wright brothers had just flown the first aircraft, the construction of the Panama Canal had begun, the first Tour de France was held, Theodore Roosevelt was elected US President and India was still four decades away from Independence.

More than 140 of those witness to the turn of the 20th century are still around and will be eligible to vote when Bihar goes to polls later this year.

According to the latest Election Commission data, 143 voters in the state will be over 120 years old. Bihar has a total of 7,80,22,933 voters, of which close to 41,000 are centenarians. Around 2.06 per cent of the voters are octogenerians.

On the other side of the spectrum, voters aged below 30 make up around 21 per cent of the electorate.

The data, shared by the office of the chief electoral officer of Bihar on Thursday, shows that the state has 16,07,527 voters in the age group of 80-to-120 and above.

While the total number of voters who are above 100 in the state is 40,601 (17,445 males, 23,153 females and three transgender persons), there are 247 who are over 110 years old — 120 males and 127 females.

The total number of voters above 120 years in the state is 143, according to the data.

The number of voters who are above 80 years is 1,28,2296. Ninety-plus voters number 28,42,40.

The total number of registered voters in Bihar has increased to 7,80,22,933 from 7,72,28,467 last time.

Vaishali district has the most number of 80-plus voters — 82,758, or 3.05 per cent of its electorate. The next in line are Nalanda (67,161, or 2.82 per cent), Lakhisarai (21,118, or 2.71 per cent), Madhubani (92,824, or 2.66 per cent), Patna (13,514, or with 2.60 per cent), Sitamarhi (69,558, or 2.59 per cent), Banka (39,436, or 2.52 per cent), Nawada (43,511, or 2.31 per cent), Kaimur (27,711, or 2.22 per cent) and Sheohar (6,760, or 2.04 per cent).