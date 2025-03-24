Yet again, India can’t take a joke: From Kamra to Faruqui, the cost of trolling politicians

Pulling a fast one on a politician can wipe the smile off your face. This has been proven, yet again, in India. On Sunday night, Kunal Kamra landed in a soup for cracking a joke on former Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

The video of Kamra's jibe at Shinde was posted on X by rival Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut by saying “Kunal Ka Kamal”. Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film “Dil To Pagal Hai”, invoking laughter from the audience.

In the nearly 2-minute video, Kamra also mocked the ruling NCP and Shiv Sena, an official said, adding an investigation was underway.

Based on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the early hours of Monday against Kamra under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) actions, including 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation), an official from MIDC police station said.

1 6 Shiv Sena (Shinde) workers vandalize the venue of comedian Kunal Kamra's show after his remarks on Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde. PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Sunday warned Kamra that he would be chased by the party workers throughout the country. “You will be forced to flee India,” he said in a video message. Calling Kamra a “contract comedian”, Mhaske said he should not have stepped on the “tail of a snake (apparently referring to Shinde)”. “Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences,” he warned.

Time and again Indian comedians have faced backlash from politicians who couldn’t take a joke. From censorship to legal threats, comedians have been punished for their critique of authority. Here's a list of them:

Munawar Faruqui:

2 6 Munawar Faruqui Youtube

During a stand-up performance in January 2021, Munawar Faruqui was arrested in Indore for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities as well as the Union home minister Amit Shah. As a result of that, the Mumbai-based comedian, who is now a popular face on social media, had spent over a month in jail. Munawar’s popularity grew due to controversy but ended up having several of his shows cancelled by right-wing groups.

Vir Das:

3 6 Vir Das Wikipedia

Vir Das is no stranger to political backlash as well. Back in 2021, one of his monologues named ‘Two Indias’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington had thrown light on India’s socio-political climate, sparking an outrage from right-wing groups and politicians. "I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night," he had said. Das was called a terrorist and as many as seven FIRs were filed against him. Things went to such an extent that he was accused of defaming India.

Agrima Joshua

4 6 Agrima Joshua. Instagram

Back in 2020, Agrima Joshua was attacked by right-wing groups for cracking jokes about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Things spiraled out of control and she reportedly started receiving death and rape threats. In what was tantamount to hurting public sentiment, she was forced to apologize and pull down the video. All that she had said was, “This Shivaji statue is an amazing masterstroke by Prime Minister Modi Ji,” Joshua says. “It will have solar cells which will power all of Maharashtra...It will also have GPS tracker...”

Varun Grover:

5 6 Varun Grover. Instagram

Varun Grover, too, faced backlash for his outspoken criticism over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). His poem Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge became an anthem for anti-NRC protests. Inspired by Bengali protest slogans and Rahat Indori’s poetry, the poem resonated widely. Grover also co-hosted Bharat Ek Mauj, a satirical show targeting government policies, which led to online threats and calls for show cancellations.

Tanmay Bhat:

6 6 Tanmay Bhat. Instagram.

Tanmay Bhat, co-founder of now-defunct AIB, faced severe backlash for his comedy. The AIB Knockout roast led to FIRs and moral outrage, but his 2016 Sachin vs Lata Civil War video escalated things further. Using Snapchat filters, he mimicked Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar, triggering nationwide anger. Political parties like Shiv Sena and MNS called for action, with MNS even threatening physical assault. FIRs followed.

From being a progressive voice to public enemy number one, Bhat experienced firsthand how satire can quickly become a battleground in India.