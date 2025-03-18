Wings and Wheels: IAF embarks on 2,300-km Northeast bike expedition to inspire youth

The Indian Air Force (IAF) flagged off its motorcycle expedition, Wing and Wheels: Glorious IAF, Magnificent North East, from Siliguri on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to foster sportsmanship, camaraderie, and greater awareness about the IAF in the northeastern region.

The expedition was launched by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Surat Singh, who highlighted its objective of encouraging young people in the Northeast to consider a career in the Air Force.

“The Air Force is conducting this bike expedition to enhance the spirit of sportsmanship, adventurism, team building, and to spread awareness about the Indian Air Force in the Northeast,” Singh told news agency ANI.

“This region has a significant presence in the IAF, and to inspire more children to join, we have organised this journey, which will cover around 2,300 kilometres across West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and other northeastern states over the next 10 to 12 days,” Singh added.

The expedition team, comprising IAF personnel, will navigate challenging terrains, interacting with students and locals along the way to showcase career opportunities in the armed forces.