Wildfires, dust storms ravage Texas and Oklahoma, prompt evacuations

Wildfires fuelled by dry conditions and powerful winds are spreading rapidly across Texas and parts of Oklahoma. The fires have destroyed homes, disrupted transport and left thousands without electricity.

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order covering several square miles as multiple wildfires continued to spread. The fires are being exacerbated by winds exceeding 60 mph, making containment efforts challenging. Officials have warned that shifting wind patterns could worsen the situation.

Three people were killed in the Texas Panhandle on Friday in car crashes caused by a dust storm, according to Sgt. Cindy Barkley of the state’s Department of Public Safety, reported AP.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, posted on X on Saturday, "Visibilities are slowly starting to improve out west as the density of our dust storm begins to wane. Thicker dust remains across northern, central, and southern Oklahoma for the next few hours, and at least patchy dust will continue well into the night everywhere."

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a Red Flag Warning for eastern Oklahoma, stating that "ongoing fires will continue in favourable conditions with gusty winds into the overnight hours."

The Oklahoma City Fire Department highlighted the scale of the emergency in a statement on X: "Our hearts go out to our fellow Oklahomans affected by the devastating wildfires that swept across the state today. First responders worked diligently and will continue to do so to protect lives and property as fire conditions remain extreme. OKCFD dispatchers handled over 900 emergency calls, and by approximately 7:00 p.m. on March 14, fire-fighters were despatched to nearly 400 incidents. These incidents included 19 structure fires, 115 grass fires, and 34 downed power lines."

Norman police in their latest update announced that residents could return to evacuated areas, except for those near 156th Ave SE between SH-9 and Imhoff.

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin acknowledged the severity of the crisis in a post on X, writing, "Central, northern, and western Oklahoma are facing brutal winds and wildfire conditions that are flipping big rigs, burning homes, and causing major accidents. Evacuation orders are in place in Stillwater, McLoud, and parts of Norman. Please pray for OK and our first responders. We'll continue monitoring throughout the evening."

Former NFL player DeMarco Murray also expressed his concern, stating, "Praying for all those affected by the fires in our Great State of Oklahoma. Together, we will overcome and emerge stronger, as always by being there for one another through challenging times!"

Oklahoma State University, cancelled the baseball, softball and tennis events that had been scheduled for Saturday, according to The New York Times.

David Surratt, Vice President for Student Affairs & Dean of Students at the University of Oklahoma, added, "Tough day, keeping us all prayed up in Oklahoma and continuous prayers for first responders still tackling these fires and wind damage."

Emergency responders remain on high alert as efforts continue to contain the fires and manage evacuations.

