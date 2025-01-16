What even PM Narendra Modi, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge agree on: Isro space dock is a rare feat

1 11 V. Narayanan, Secretary DOS, Chairman Space Commission and Chairman ISRO, congratulates the team ISRO after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully docked its SpaDeX satellites in space on January 16, 2025. (PTI)

India achieved a significant milestone on Thursday as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully demonstrated the docking of two satellites in space as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). This accomplishment marks India as the fourth nation in the world to demonstrate space docking capabilities, joining the ranks of the US, Russia, and China.

The achievement, which allows the control of the docked satellites as a single unit, has garnered praise from political leaders across the spectrum. Here's how politicians reacted to this historic event:

2 11 PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate ISRO scientists and engineers. He said, “Congratulations to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India’s ambitious space missions in the years to come.”

3 11 Droupadi Murmu (PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu described the docking as a historic milestone for India’s space programme. In her post, she remarked, “India is the fourth nation to have demonstrated space docking capability. This achievement paves the way for India’s future endeavours in space exploration such as Chandrayaan-4, India’s planned space station, and Gaganyaan.”

4 11 Jitendra Singh (PTI)

Jitendra Singh

Science and Technology minister Jitendra Singh emphasised the indigenous nature of the technology and its implications for future missions. He stated, “Congrats ISRO. Finally made it. SpaDeX has accomplished the unbelievable... docking complete... and it is all indigenous ‘Bharatiya Docking System.’ This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan-4, and Gaganyaan.”

5 11 Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the collective achievement of the nation, saying, “We are extremely proud of the exceptional work of the scientists and space engineers at @isro as they successfully achieved the satellite docking as part of the SpaDeX Mission. This significant milestone marks a pivotal step for the future of India’s space program, which has been built over years, and is a collective achievement for the nation.”

6 11 Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman called it a historic milestone, stating, “India achieves a historic milestone as it becomes the 4th country to successfully demonstrate space docking through the SpaDeX mission. Congratulations to @isro and our incredible scientists for this groundbreaking achievement.

7 11 Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath applauded the precision of the operation, posting, “Congratulations team @isro on this historic achievement! Bharat has become the 4th nation to successfully achieve space docking, marking a giant leap in our space capabilities. The SpaDeX docking process was executed with flawless precision. This extraordinary milestone highlights the dedication and expertise of the brilliant minds behind the mission. A proud moment for Bharat! Jai Hind!”

8 11 Piyush Goyal (PTI)

Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal praised the achievement, saying, “Space docking of satellites is a landmark achievement for India in its space journey. Thanks to #ISRO and our hard-working scientific community for this significant milestone! This achievement will act as a catalyst for further advancements and pave the way for greater accomplishments in the space sector.”

9 11 Pawan Kalyan (Wikipedia)

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan acknowledged the broader implications of the achievement. He wrote, “A historic moment for Bharat! Team ISRO has achieved a phenomenal milestone as the SpaDeX satellites successfully docked in orbit. Bharat is now the fourth country in the world to achieve this extraordinary feat, joining the ranks of the USA, Russia, and China. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the brilliance, perseverance, and ingenuity of our scientists and engineers. It is a giant leap forward for India’s ambitious space projects, including the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) and future human spaceflight programs. Congratulations to Team ISRO for this groundbreaking success! You continue to inspire billions of Indians and reaffirm our nation’s ability to achieve the extraordinary. This is just the beginning of many more achievements to come.”

10 11 Pema Khandu (PTI)

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu called it a giant leap for future missions, writing, “Historic moment for India! #ISRO achieves its first-ever successful docking of two spacecraft in Earth orbit, making us the 4th nation to indigenously develop this technology! A giant leap for future space missions. Congratulations to Team @isro.”

11 11 Naveen Patnaik (PTI)

Odisha’s former chief minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his congratulations, saying, “Congratulate @isro on the historic feat of docking its #SpaDeX satellites in space. Successful docking of two satellites using indigenous technologies takes India to the select group of countries having the complex technologies of rendezvous, docking, and undocking—paving the way for challenging space missions in future.”