Waqf Act copies torn in J&K Assembly amid uproar over 'Muslim rights being snatched'

MLAs in the House during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, April 7, 2025.

The newly passed Waqf Amendment Bill kicked up a storm in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly on Monday.

After Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refused to allow a discussion on what can now be called an Act, vehement protests from National Conference, Congress and PDP legislators forced a 15-minute adjournment.

While NC MLAs Hilal Lone and Salman Sagar tore copies of the Waqf Act in protest, NC MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi tore his jacket on the floor of the House.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, April 7, 2025.

The agitation began with NC leaders Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq pushing for an adjournment of the question hour to take up what they called an “emotional and sensitive” issue for the region.

BJP blocks move

But the BJP, led by Leader of the House Sunil Sharma, blocked the move. As voices clashed, slogans echoed through the chamber and the Speaker tried to hold his ground.

“I cannot allow adjournment in the house as the matter is sub judice,” said Rather. “Since this issue is in the Supreme Court and I have got a copy of it, the rule clearly says that we cannot discuss it through an adjournment motion.”

MLAs in the House during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, April 7, 2025.

That refusal was the spark.

NC, Congress and PDP members rushed to the well of the House, shouting, demanding, refusing to back down.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

Sunil Sharma

When the session resumed, the protests intensified. NC MLAs stormed the well again, chanting “Modi Sarkar hai, hai,” amplifying their resistance.

Sunil Sharma hit back. “Parliament has passed the bill, the President has given assent, and it is now law. When the matter is with the judiciary, this Assembly has no authority to debate or discuss it.”

Sharma called the NC’s insistence “highly unconstitutional.”

Mehbooba Mufti: NC-Congress alliance attempting to appease both sides

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti called the decision to block the motion “profoundly disappointing.”

“Despite being in majority, the NC-Congress alliance completely yielded to the BJP’s anti-Muslim agenda, cynically attempting to appease both sides,” Mufti said.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: Speaker refusing by hiding behind technicalities

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly speaker for rejecting the adjournment motion on the Waqf issue.

"It is ridiculous and condemnable that Tamil Nadu which only has 6% Muslim population, passes a strong anti-Waqf resolution in its assembly, while the Muslim majority J&K assembly speaker is struggling and refusing, by hiding behind technicalities, to discuss this deeply concerting issue for the Muslims of the state," he said on X.

Tanvir Sadiq: We are not challenging authority of Parliament

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq said, “This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a Muslim-majority state. We are not challenging the authority of the Parliament, but we want to express our sentiment. If we do not put our point in the assembly, then where will we put it?”

“We will stick to it until the Speaker accepts our motions and allows discussion on it. It is our democratic right,” Sadiq added.

Nizam Uddin Bhat: Muslims' rights being snatched one by one

Congress MLA Nizam Uddin Bhat said, “They (National Conference) have rejected this act because it is against people, the Muslims. Muslims feel that their rights are being snatched one by one.”

Irfan Hafeez Lone: Violation of Constitution

Congress’ Irfan Hafeez Lone said, “It is a violation of the Constitution, democracy, and rule of law. Numbers do not matter in a democracy. You are brazenly violating rule of law, federalism, and secularism. This is a matter of serious concern. We will agitate for India to be free of such an ideology."

"We want to tell the nation that we are against this Act. This is an attack on secularism and federalism. This way (with black cloth), we are registering our protest. We will continue to show our protest," he added.

Waheed Para: J&K govt compromising on issues of Kashmir

PDP’s Waheed Para said, “When Article 370 and CAA were there in the court, we had brought a resolution. Today we want to register our protest against the Waqf Bill, but unfortunately, the Speaker rejected the resolution. By not opposing this bill today, it has been shown that the Jammu and Kashmir government is compromising on the issues of Kashmir and Muslims.”

Nazir Ahmad Gurezi: Will not let House function until discussion allowed

National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi said, "We don't think this law has been made in the interest of Muslims but only to get votes. We will not let the House function until a discussion is allowed on this matter."