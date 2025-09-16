Thousands join funeral procession of Nepal’s Gen Z protesters in Kathmandu

1 7 People take part in a tribute rally with the coffins carrying the bodies of people, who died in last week's anti-corruption protests that toppled the government, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 16, 2025. REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of people joined the funeral procession in Kathmandu on Tuesday for the youths killed during last week’s Gen Z protests that swept across Nepal.

2 7 Family member of Binod Maharjan, who died in last week's anti-corruption protests that toppled the government, mourn next to the coffin carrying his body in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 16, 2025. REUTERS

The procession began at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, moved through Chabahil and ended at Pashupati Aryaghat, where cremation rites are scheduled.

3 7 Kathmandu: People prepare for the funeral procession of victims killed during the recent anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025/ PTI

Mourners carried flowers and banners in memory of those who died in the demonstrations against corruption and a government ban on social media.

4 7 Kathmandu: Family members of a victim, who was killed in the recent anti-government protests, mourn during his funeral procession, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025/ PTI

On Monday, the government declared the victims martyrs and announced that each bereaved family would receive Rs 1.5 million in compensation, including Rs 500,000 for expenses. The funds will be distributed through District Administration Offices.

5 7 People stand next to the coffins with the bodies of people, who died in last week's anti-corruption protests that toppled the government, on a vehicle during a tribute rally in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 16, 2025. REUTERS

The protests, which erupted on September 7, left 72 people dead and hundreds hospitalised. The unrest forced the resignation of K P Sharma Oli and brought former chief justice Sushila Karki to office as caretaker prime minister.

6 7 Amerika Chaudhary, mourns her husband Bijay Chaudhary, who died in last week's anti-corruption protests that toppled the government, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 16, 2025, PTI

Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal said public offices will remain closed and flags flown at half-mast on September 17, declared a national day of mourning.

7 7 People take part in a tribute rally with the coffins carrying the bodies of people, who died in last week's anti-corruption protests that toppled the government, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 16, 2025. REUTERS

He also announced the creation of a Gen Z Awareness Park to honour those killed, and confirmed a high-level judicial inquiry commission will probe the incidents.