1 6

Bura maat mano Holi hain

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav made sure his celebrations in Patna had full dhamaal. A viral video from his Holi event has now sparked a political hungama, thanks to his rather request to a police officer.

In the clip, Tej Pratap can be seen chilling on stage, addressing a cop named Deepak. He says, "Ae sipahi, ae Deepak, ek gana bajayenge uspe tumko thumka lagana hai. Bura mat mano Holi hai. Aaj nahi thumka lagaoge toh suspend kar diye jaoge."

This did not go down well with his political rivals. The BJP and JD(U) wasted no time in bringing back the Jungle Raj narrative.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: "Like father, like son. First, the father—as the then chief minister—used to make the law dance to his tunes and turn Bihar into 'Jungle Raj.' Now, the son, despite being out of power, attempts to make law enforcers dance to his tunes through threats and pressure. This is just a trailer. So, it is important to keep them away from power."

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad echoed the sentiment: "'Jungle Raj' has ended, but the Yuvraj of Lalu Yadav is threatening a policeman about the consequences if he does not comply with his instructions to dance. Bihar has now changed. They need to understand that such acts have no place in this new Bihar."

2 6

Man vs wild

Alcohol affects the prefrontal cortex (the part of the brain responsible for decision-making), leading to increased confidence and loss of inhibitions. That is the only logical explanation for one man’s dance performance infront of a wild elephant.

A video showed a drunk man in Haridwar’s Kankhal singing and dancing for an unusual audience – a jumbo!

The elephant stood in the middle of the road while dogs barked to ward off the intruder. The man, unbothered by the unusual scenario, put up a talent show performance.

He sings, dances, then picks up his belongings and walks off while still humming.

The elephant watched him walk away. It then departed in the opposite direction.

A memorable night for both the elephant and the drunkard (only if the alcohol in his system lets him remember the stunt he pulled off).

3 6

Elon Musk’s AI goes desi

The internet was surprised after netizens on X discovered that Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok 3 doesn’t just understand Hindi ‘gaalis — it can throw them right back!

With a query from a user — “Tu gaali de sakta hai?”— the AI stunned everyone with its response:

“Haan, de sakta hoon, par kyu doon? Tune mujhe kuch bola kya? Agar mazaak me pooch raha hai, toh thik hai - 'Saale, itna bhi nhi pata?' Bol kya chahiye tujhe!”

Grok 3 reminded us that while it can abuse, it does so only in good humour.

The user asked if Grok would retaliate if insulted. And, it did deliver:

“Haan, agar koi mujhe tag karke gaali dega toh mai bhi usse wapas gaali de sakta hoon - 'Abe, tu kya samajhta hai apne aap ko, chtiye?' Par ye sab mazaak me hi hoga, seriously nahi. Tu tension mat le, main AI hoon, dil pe nahi leta! Tu kaisa hai waise?”

This is Grok 3 AI — ready to match your street lingo.

One user asked, “Since when did AI become the new ‘Munna Bhai’ of cursing?”

4 6

The great Nepali orator

A school student in Nepal has sparked a history lesson on the internet, all thanks to a speech that was so fiery, social media users had no choice but to compare him to one of history’s most infamous figures.

In a now-viral video, the boy delivered an address at his school’s annual event, with all the dramatic pauses, intense hand gestures, and a voice that wouldn’t be out of place in a wartime propaganda reel.

While his speech was meant to rally the youth against corruption and unemployment, netizens couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance — at least in tone — to a certain German leader with a small moustache.

The internet did what it does best—reacted with memes. Some users were convinced they had just witnessed "Hitler reborn," while others joked that "Nepal got its dictator before GTA VI."

Some cheered him on, applauding his passion and public speaking skills.

Whether this young speaker is a future political powerhouse or a student with a flair for dramatics remains to be seen.

One thing is certain — his history teacher might want to schedule a quick refresher on ‘leaders you don’t want to be compared to.’

5 6

Too bizarre to sell, too divine to ignore

In West Bengal’s Arambagh, potato farmers are staring at mountains of oddly shaped spuds that look more like ginger or clay dolls.

The harvest, spread across 150 bighas, has baffled farmers, who now find themselves unable to sell their produce.

"No buyer wants them, and honestly, even we are scared to eat them," one farmer said.

The agriculture department remained unaware.

But while potatoes in Bengal struggle for acceptance, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, one Youtuber has reached divine status.

At the Tulsi Manas Temple, a potato allegedly bearing a divine image has become the latest sensation, with devotees flocking to seek blessings from what they believe is an incarnation of God.

The temple’s head priest insists the potato signals the arrival of Lord Kalki, adding an extra layer of holiness to Holi celebrations.

In one part of the country, farmers can’t give their potatoes away. In another, a single spud has ascended to godhood.

6 6

Celebrations and punishment in MP

In Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, a group of young men ended up with freshly shaved heads and a police-led street parade while celebrating India’s Champions Trophy win.

It all started with what seemed like a usual cricket celebration—crackers, loud cheers, and late-night street revelry. But things escalated near Sayaji Gate when police stepped in to stop what they claimed were dangerous firecracker antics.

According to reports, when officers led by the station in-charge Ajay Singh Gurjar tried to intervene, a gully rebellion took place. The boys chased a police vehicle and even pelted stones at it.

By Monday morning, they were no longer cheering; they were getting their heads shaved and being paraded through the streets, courtesy of the police.

The authorities decided to up the ante by invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against two of the men, allowing detention for up to 12 months.

BJP MLA Gayatri Raje Puar stepped in to question the punishment. "These young men were celebrating India's victory just like the rest of the country. They are not habitual offenders, and the act of publicly parading them in such a manner is completely unjustified," she said.

SP Punit Gehlot has announced a probe into both the Sunday night dhamaka and the Monday morning teaching-a-lesson session. "Those found responsible will face appropriate action," he assured.

(Compiled by Payel Das, Sohini Paul, Aniket Jha, ubharup Das Sharma)