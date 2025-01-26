Srinagar to Bengaluru, Wagah border to Tripura, India celebrates 76th Republic Day

Border Security Force (BSF) DIG H. N. Joshi presnets sweets to BSF personnel as they celebrate the 76th Republic Day Parade at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
Security personnel keeps vigil during celebrations of the 76th Republic Day, in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
Dog Squad personnel march past during the Republic Day parade, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
NCC cadets march past during 76th Republic Day celebrations in Dharmanagar, Tripura, Sunday. Jan. 26, 2025.
A sadhus carries a tricolour while celebrating 76th Republic Day during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
Students perform during the 76th Republic Day function in Moradabad, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
An Indian Air Force's helicopter showers rose petals during the Republic Day celebration at Marina Beach, in Chennai, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
Marching contingents at the 76th Republic Day Parade at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
Children perform during a cultural programme on 76th Republic Day, in Chikmagalur, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2024.
KARP Mounted Police personnel perform tent pegging during the 76th Republic Day celebration at Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.
Anti Terror Squad (ATS) personnel march past during the Republic Day Parade, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
Robotic Mules being displayed by the Indian Army during Republic Day Parade, in Calcutta, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
IAF's three Su-30 aircrafts fly in 'Trishul' formation during the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.