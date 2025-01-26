Srinagar to Bengaluru, Wagah border to Tripura, India celebrates 76th Republic Day

1 13 PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) DIG H. N. Joshi presnets sweets to BSF personnel as they celebrate the 76th Republic Day Parade at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

2 13 PTI

Security personnel keeps vigil during celebrations of the 76th Republic Day, in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

3 13 PTI

Dog Squad personnel march past during the Republic Day parade, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

4 13 PTI

NCC cadets march past during 76th Republic Day celebrations in Dharmanagar, Tripura, Sunday. Jan. 26, 2025.

5 13 PTI

A sadhus carries a tricolour while celebrating 76th Republic Day during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

6 13 PTI

Students perform during the 76th Republic Day function in Moradabad, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

7 13 PTI

An Indian Air Force's helicopter showers rose petals during the Republic Day celebration at Marina Beach, in Chennai, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

8 13 PTI

Marching contingents at the 76th Republic Day Parade at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

9 13 PTI

Children perform during a cultural programme on 76th Republic Day, in Chikmagalur, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2024.

10 13 PTI

KARP Mounted Police personnel perform tent pegging during the 76th Republic Day celebration at Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

11 13 PTI

Anti Terror Squad (ATS) personnel march past during the Republic Day Parade, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

12 13 PTI

Robotic Mules being displayed by the Indian Army during Republic Day Parade, in Calcutta, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

13 13 PTI

IAF's three Su-30 aircrafts fly in 'Trishul' formation during the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

